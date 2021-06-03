Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.56.
Shares of Upstart stock traded down $7.34 on Thursday, hitting $149.80. 21,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.39. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $171.87.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
