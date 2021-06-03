SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,530 shares of company stock worth $14,184,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.