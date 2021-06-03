NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Up 27.7% in May

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 29th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NI in the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 673,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NODK opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05. NI has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.24.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $83.65 million during the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

