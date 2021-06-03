Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE FINS opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $271,500.00.

