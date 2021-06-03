TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.05.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

