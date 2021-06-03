Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,468 shares of company stock worth $13,939,096. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $141.88 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

