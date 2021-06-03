The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

GGZ stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

