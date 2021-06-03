Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BTT opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $26.10.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
