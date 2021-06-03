Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BTT opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

