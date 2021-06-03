BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BGT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $13.45.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
