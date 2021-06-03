BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BGT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.