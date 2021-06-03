Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $97.89, but opened at $100.51. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $100.23, with a volume of 1,506 shares.

The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.56.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

