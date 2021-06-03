Waste Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,182 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,293% compared to the typical volume of 803 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $140.19. 1,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,489. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,733. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

