Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Update

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 12,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yatsen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of Yatsen stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,927. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70. Yatsen has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.76.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

