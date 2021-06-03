Anavex Life Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,401 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,529% compared to the average daily volume of 86 put options.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $900.00 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

