MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 87,032 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87,032 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,499,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 240.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $383.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $384.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.