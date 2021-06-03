Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $497,000 Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYACU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,553,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

HYACU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.