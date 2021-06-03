Jennison Associates LLC Sells 477,729 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 477,729 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $89,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 40.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after purchasing an additional 272,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FMC by 39.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after buying an additional 267,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

FMC stock opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $123.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

