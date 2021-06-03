Critical Review: GoodRx (GDRX) & Its Peers

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GoodRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GoodRx
|1
|7
|8
|0
|2.44
|GoodRx Competitors
|613
|2945
|4467
|87
|2.50
Profitability
This table compares GoodRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GoodRx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GoodRx Competitors
|-25.99%
|-1,860.39%
|-9.22%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares GoodRx and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GoodRx
|$550.70 million
|-$293.62 million
|-41.16
|GoodRx Competitors
|$1.09 billion
|$3.57 million
|23.66
GoodRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
33.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
GoodRx peers beat GoodRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.