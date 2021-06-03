Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,549,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bumble stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

