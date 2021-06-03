$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $840,387. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

