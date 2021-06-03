Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $1,499,183.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.