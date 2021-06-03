Head to Head Survey: PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) vs. Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

31.1% of PLx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of PLx Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PLx Pharma and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma $30,000.00 11,442.84 -$15.21 million ($1.41) -10.66 Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.55 million ($0.45) -4.98

PLx Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Citius Pharmaceuticals. PLx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PLx Pharma and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma N/A N/A -38.84% Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.99% -32.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PLx Pharma and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

PLx Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PLx Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

PLx Pharma has a beta of 5.11, indicating that its stock price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLx Pharma beats Citius Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment. Its product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard drug delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg and PL1200 Ibuprofen 400 mg, which are in Phase I clinical stage for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. PLx Pharma Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.