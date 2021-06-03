Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 300,662 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,139,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Oasis Petroleum worth $67,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $95.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.