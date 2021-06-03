Forsta AP Fonden Buys 76,200 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 53.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

