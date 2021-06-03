Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,285 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $76,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $104,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UDR by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after buying an additional 907,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

