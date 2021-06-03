QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Cap of $27.67 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. QASH has a market capitalization of $27.67 million and $340,360.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.20 or 0.09307831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052003 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

