Strike Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $573,193.00 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $121.74 million and $573,193.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for $42.02 or 0.00109066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00286993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00197306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.22 or 0.01184100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.16 or 0.99832176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,086 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

