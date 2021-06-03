FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.62 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $50,152.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

