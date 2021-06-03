Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.18

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.18 and last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGRVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

