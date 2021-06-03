Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,805,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353,614 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $104,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SLM by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SLM by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get SLM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.07 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.