Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 53.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 283,704 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.19. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

