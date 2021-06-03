Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,431,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,983,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.94% of Affirm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.