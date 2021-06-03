Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 772,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123,552 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $146,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of LOW opened at $190.77 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.