Jennison Associates LLC Has $115.56 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of DTE Energy worth $115,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $137.44 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

