Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of GBAB opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

