Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

TNP stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

