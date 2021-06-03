Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.38.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

