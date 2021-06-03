Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 1-Year High at $300.99

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $300.99 and last traded at $300.79, with a volume of 6842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $295.29.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.79.

The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

