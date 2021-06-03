Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

