CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

CONE opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

