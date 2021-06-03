CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.
CONE opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41.
In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.