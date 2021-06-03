Poehling Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,337 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.5% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $312,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

