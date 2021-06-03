Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 237,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

