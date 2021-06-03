Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 587 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

NYSE BLK opened at $878.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $889.99. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

