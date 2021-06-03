Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 361.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 150,891 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.