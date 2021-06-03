State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cognex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.