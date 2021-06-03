Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $53,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

MAA opened at $165.74 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $165.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.