Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

