Electroneum Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $182.93 million and $638,981.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,869,079,578 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

