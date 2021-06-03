Citadel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $119,494.84 and $96.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

