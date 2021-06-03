MetaHash (MHC) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $35.00 million and $1.58 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00285356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00196855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $468.57 or 0.01206453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.78 or 1.00621372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034159 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,755,760,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,331,840 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MHCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.