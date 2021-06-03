Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Up 3.1%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.75. 136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.3747 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

